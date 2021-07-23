NXM Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,349.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $80.05 or 0.00241156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $512.73 million and $8,349.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $286.11 or 0.00861900 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,903,685 coins and its circulating supply is 6,405,010 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.