Nyerium (NYEX) Reaches Market Cap of $22,602.81

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyerium has a market cap of $22,602.81 and approximately $49.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nyerium has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.