Oasis Petroleum Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.09. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OAS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

