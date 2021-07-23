OAX (OAX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $179,634.00

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $8.70 million and $179,634.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00878513 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,896,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

