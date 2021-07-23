OAX Price Reaches $0.11 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, OAX has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $8.32 million and $586,381.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00049114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.24 or 0.00868697 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,896,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

