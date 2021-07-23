Obsidian Energy (OBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$94.80 million during the quarter.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Shares of OBE stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$5.15. The firm has a market cap of C$296.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OBE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.