Obsidian Energy (OBELF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $74.86 million for the quarter.

OBELF stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Obsidian Energy has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $238.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.00 and a beta of 2.72.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

