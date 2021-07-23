OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Hits $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $49,521.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00104626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00140463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,704.59 or 1.00021175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.03 or 0.00896304 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

