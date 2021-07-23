OctoFi (OCTO) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for about $7.04 or 0.00021565 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $76,258.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.52 or 0.00859379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

