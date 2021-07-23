Oddz Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last week, Oddz has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $357,568.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00099312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00140323 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,120.57 or 1.00054265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

