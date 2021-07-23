ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 34.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $973,537.90 and $2,454.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.87 or 0.99999259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00033714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050591 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00009460 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

