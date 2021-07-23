Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.03 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002789 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $59,497.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,468.68 or 1.00088867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00034003 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00050313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000781 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009926 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

