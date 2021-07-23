OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Position Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220,512 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,849,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

