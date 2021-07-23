OKCash (OK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $174,655.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $174,655.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,641.36 or 1.00061301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00033892 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00050568 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000783 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009421 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,294,170 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

