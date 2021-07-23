Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.58. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 657 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.66.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Point Financial by 14.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares during the last quarter. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

