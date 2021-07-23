Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.08. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%. Research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,565,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.