Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

Olin stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.41. 862,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,243. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. On average, analysts expect that Olin will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

