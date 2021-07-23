Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3,155.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,570 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.27% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $15,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,153,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 83,020 shares during the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,446,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,783,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $92.34. 5,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,393. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

