Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.
Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
OHI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. 1,292,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,681. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
