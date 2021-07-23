Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

OHI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. 1,292,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,681. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

