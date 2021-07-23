Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $2,139,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. 13,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,861. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,255 shares of company stock worth $45,884 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

