Omni Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $717.00 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $717.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00012932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.94 or 0.00369130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,242 coins and its circulating supply is 562,926 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

