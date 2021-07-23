Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Omnicell worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMCL stock opened at $152.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 197.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $154.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

