OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 9th Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. OneMain comprises approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.14% of OneMain worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OMF traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $61.10. 24,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,196. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.