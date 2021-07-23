OneRoot Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,586.00 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $406,266.33 and approximately $22,586.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

