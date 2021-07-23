OneRoot Network (RNT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,642.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $428,012.11 and approximately $19,642.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00875677 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars.

