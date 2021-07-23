OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Director Sells C$13,224.00 in Stock

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Director Ronald William Odynski sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$13,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,893,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$878,786.77.

OneSoft Solutions stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.44. The company had a trading volume of 203,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,649. OneSoft Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$51.12 million and a P/E ratio of -11.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.95 million for the quarter.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

