Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Position Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.59% of Ontrak worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ontrak by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ontrak during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ontrak by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ontrak by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ontrak alerts:

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,228. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $510.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.61.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Ontrak Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.