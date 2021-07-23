Opacity (OPCT) Price Reaches $0.0733 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Opacity coin can now be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $150,024.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.00 or 0.00848180 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

OPCT is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

