Opium (OPIUM) Price Tops $1.45 on Top Exchanges

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $64.11 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Opium has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00099546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00140483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,054.90 or 0.99907022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

