OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. OPKO Health posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.00 million.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OPK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,293. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $190,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,602.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 775,000 shares of company stock worth $2,840,500 in the last 90 days. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,348,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 713,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 83,153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

