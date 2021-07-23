Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 61,192 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,192 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $38,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,790 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

