Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 822 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $19,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at $171,299,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 70.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 140.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC stock traded up $5.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $390.89. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,422. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $257.87 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

