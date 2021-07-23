Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,198 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in IHS Markit by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in IHS Markit by 598.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,869. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.