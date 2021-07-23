Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $53.22. 914,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,948,820. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

