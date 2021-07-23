Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 343.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 36,943 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $24,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after buying an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $508.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,441. The firm has a market cap of $225.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

