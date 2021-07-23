Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. FIL Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,819,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,446. The stock has a market cap of $152.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $100.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $3,139,017. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

