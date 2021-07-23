Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 182,085 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,085 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,432,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,208,000 after purchasing an additional 272,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,189,744. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a PE ratio of -80.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

