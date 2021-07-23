Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,495 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Five Below worth $20,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.23. 336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.23.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

