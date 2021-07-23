Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,144 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $21,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 130,953 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,727,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,507,000 after purchasing an additional 104,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,711. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $87.04 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 371.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.