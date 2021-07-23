Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,625 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $25,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after buying an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,107. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.22. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $121.82 and a 12 month high of $257.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,693 shares of company stock worth $5,032,015 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

