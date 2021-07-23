Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,890 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $49,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.49. 32,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,769. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.08 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $360.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,291,699 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

