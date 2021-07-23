Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,102 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,406,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 12,244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,527,000 after buying an additional 5,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,724,000 after buying an additional 4,164,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,138 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 191,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,836,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

