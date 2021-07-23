Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.51 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Globant worth $18,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Globant by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,181. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.08.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.30.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.