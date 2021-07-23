Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $22.51 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $22,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,494. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.93. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.44. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $329.07.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

