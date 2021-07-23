Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $25.81 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $25,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.4% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,840,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after buying an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 944.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $91.78. 5,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,253. The firm has a market cap of $210.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

