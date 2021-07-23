Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $27.70 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.93. 33,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,712. The stock has a market cap of $150.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

