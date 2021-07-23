Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $42.86 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $42,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paul John Balson increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $581.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $414.60 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 769.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

