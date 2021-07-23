Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $34.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,603.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,501. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,430.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,540.74.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

