Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.3% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $85,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Facebook by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,393,170 shares of company stock worth $794,216,928 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $8.85 on Friday, hitting $360.04. The stock had a trading volume of 337,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,612,467. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.78. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

