Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,004,000 after acquiring an additional 150,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,187,831,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.70. 3,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.18. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $317.12. The company has a market cap of $200.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,144. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

